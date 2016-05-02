FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haynes International to relocate service center operations to LaPorte
May 2, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc :

* To relocate its service center operations in Lebanon, Indiana to Laporte

* Project is expected to commence in q4 of calendar 2016 and be completed by end of calendar 2017

* Haynes International Inc announces expansion of laporte, in operations

* To expand, streamline its distribution footprint by investing in new plant, equipment at processing facility located in laporte Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
