FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Time Warner Cable receives notice as amended regarding blackout period under TWC savings plan
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time Warner Cable receives notice as amended regarding blackout period under TWC savings plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc :

* Administrator of plan to impose restrictions on transactions by plan participants to convert co’s stock fund into new stock fund

* Sent notice to directors, executives informing them blackout period will subject them to trading restrictions in TWC common stock

* On April 26, 2016, received notice as amended regarding a blackout period under TWC savings plan

* Sent notice to directors executive officers informing them that, as a result of such plan restrictions, a blackout period will subject them to certain trading restrictions with respect to TWC common stock Source text (1.usa.gov/1SHrbf9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.