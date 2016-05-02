FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 6.4 pct stake in Vaalco Energy
May 2, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 6.4 pct stake in Vaalco Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Lone Star Value Management LLC:

* Reports 6.4 percent stake in vaalco energy inc as of april 22 - SEC Filing

* Purchased Vaalco shares based on belief that shares were undervalued, represented an attractive investment opportunity

* Agree with Vaalco’s recent decision to pursue a strategic alternatives process and hire a financial advisor

* Strongly advise Vaalco energy not to engage in any new issuances of debt or dilutive equity offerings

* “Concerned” however that Vaalco’s strategic alternatives process is “not adequately focused on maximizing shareholder value”

* Believe sale of Vaalco to highest bidder, in auction process, would give more returns for shareholders than remaining going concern Source text: 1.usa.gov/1TrDPeC

