May 2 (Reuters) -

* Fairway Group Holdings files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Manhattan court - court filing

* Fairway Group Holdings lists assets in the $100 to $500 million range, liabilities in the $100 to $500 million range - court filing Source: (ID:1.usa.gov/1WEfNlC)