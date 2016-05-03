FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Philips Lighting division to launch IPO, list on Euronext Amsterdam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV

* Offering would consist of a sale of existing shares only held by royal philips

* Philips intends to sell at least 25 percent of philips lighting shares in ipo

* And philips lighting announce intention to launch ipo of philips lighting and listing on euronext amsterdam

* Philips lighting expects to make first dividend payment in 2017

* Appoints goldman, jpm as joint global coordinators for lighting ipo

* For fy ended 2015 philips lighting generated eur 7.47 billion in sales, adjusted ebitda of eur 547 million

* After the lighting ipo royal philips will retain a majority holding with aim to fully sell down over the next several yrs Source text - philips.to/1Y4qUTJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

