BRIEF-Hafslund Q1 EBITDA up at NOK 971 million
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hafslund Q1 EBITDA up at NOK 971 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* EBITDA of 971 million Norwegian crowns ($121.30 million) in Q1 of 2015, an increase of 194 million crowns on previous year

* Q1 operating revenue 4.22 billion crowns versus 3.78 billion crowns year ago

* Operating profit 2016 network expected about 20 pct higher than for 2015

* Average annual investment level of 1.8 billion crowns next three years, compared to an average of 1.0 billion crowns (excluding. acquisitions) last three years

* Growth strategy for power sales business remain unaffected even if the planned ipo of the markets business will not be implemented in 2016

* Profit after tax for 2016 is assumed to be on par with 2015, despite solid earnings progress against last year in Q1

* At the end of Q1 2016 oslo price for delivery of power in 2016 (spot price Q1 and forward prices of the year) quoted at 0.19 NOK/kwh against 0.18 NOK/kwh in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0051 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
