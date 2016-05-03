FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ambu Q2 2015/16 EBIT up at DKK 85 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Ambu A/S :

* Q2 2015/16 revenue 532 million Danish crowns ($82.6 million)versus 483 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2015/16 EBIT 85 million crowns versus 48 million crowns year ago

* Outlook for 2015/16 is adjusted upwards

* The outlook is now an organic growth in local currencies of about 8-9 percent against the previously announced 7-9 percent

* Expects EBIT margin in Danish crowns of about 15-16 percent against the previously announced 14-15 percent

* Free cash flows and gearing are expected to remain in the region of 150 million-175 million crowns and 2.0 x EBITDA. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4385 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

