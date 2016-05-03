FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Looser Holding Q1 consolidated net income of CHF 2.4 million
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Looser Holding Q1 consolidated net income of CHF 2.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* In Q1 of 2016, generated net revenues of 106.7 million Swiss francs ($111.79 million) (prior year: 107.6 million francs)

* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) increased by 6.5 percent to 11.9 million francs (prior year: 11.2 million francs)

* Closed Q1 of 2016 with consolidated net income of 2.4 million Swiss francs (prior year: 0.7 million francs)

* Expects a significant revenue growth (after adjustments for currency and acquisition effects) and an increase in EBITDA margin in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

