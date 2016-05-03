FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q1 group sales at 104.8 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hawesko Holding Q1 group sales at 104.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG :

* Management board confirms full-year forecast for 2016

* In Q1 of 2016 EBIT rose to a strong 4.8 million euros ($5.55 million) after -2.6 million euros and increased on a like-for-like basis by 15.3 pct

* Q1 group sales at 104.8 million euros nearly reached level of previous year (105.8 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of Hawesko Holding AG amounted to 3.0 million euros (previous year: consolidated loss of -2.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8654 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

