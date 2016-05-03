FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year sales and earnings guidance
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 3, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Just Eat raises full year sales and earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Order update for the three months ended 31 March 2016

* Total orders in Q1 were 31.5 million, up 57% year-on-year, up 41% on a like-for-like basis

* All our segments continued to deliver strong growth, in particular the UK with orders up 40% year-on-year

* A one percentage point increase in the commission rate for existing UK restaurants came into effect in early April, alongside a change from twice monthly to weekly payments, which will significantly improve our partners’ cash flows

* The initial response to these changes has been positive

* Board increases its expectations for full year revenues to £358 million, at current exchange rates

* Forecast up from £350 million given at time of full year 2015 results

* Underlying EBITDA for full year is expected to be within range of £102-104 million, up from previous guidance of £98-100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.