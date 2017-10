May 3 (Reuters) - Erlebnis Akademie AG :

* FY sales 6.97 million euros ($8.08 million), up 20 percent versus previous year

* FY EBITDA at 1.78 million euro after 1.37 million euro in the previous year

* FY 2015 net income of 0.32 million euros, up 60 percent yoy ($1 = 0.8624 euros)