May 3, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Co-Op agrees to sell property portfolio to Food Retailer Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Has agreed sale of a portfolio of properties to Food Retailer Group Limited, part of retail investor Hilco’s group

* Sale of Somerfield Stores Limited (SSL), which comprises 36 trading and an additional non-core property portfolio, will bolster Co-Op’s aim of becoming best local food retailer in UK

* Agreement ensures 920 colleagues will continue in their jobs and have their terms and conditions maintained post-sale - CEO of Co-Op Food

* Terms of SSL sale are confidential but disposal will allow group to recognise a profit on disposal

* Completion is expected to take place in July Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

