BRIEF-Schouw & CO Q1 EBIT up at DKK 157 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 3, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schouw & CO Q1 EBIT up at DKK 157 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Q1 revenue 2.78 billion Danish crowns ($433.15 million) versus 2.78 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT 157 million crowns versus 152 million crowns year ago

* Expects full-year 2016 revenue of about 14.1 billion crowns

* Group now expects EBIT in range of 810-900 million crowns

* GPV is expected to contribute EBIT of dkk 40 million, and Fibertex Personal Care has raised its EBIT forecast by 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4181 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

