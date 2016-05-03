FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clorox sees 2016 EPS of $4.85-$4.95
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clorox sees 2016 EPS of $4.85-$4.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co :

* Qtrly net sales $1,426 million versus $1,401 million

* Anticipates ebit margin expansion of about 50 basis points versus previous range of 50 to 75 basis points in 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.92, revenue view $5.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.23

* Sees 1% to 2% sales growth, or 4% to 5% currency-neutral in 2016

* Sees 2016 diluted eps $4.85 to $4.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

