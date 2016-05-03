FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indivior Q1 rev up 4 pct on constant currency basis
May 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Indivior Q1 rev up 4 pct on constant currency basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* Q1 net income of $50m (q1 2015: $77m) after tax rate of 36% and exceptional tax of $5m

* Q1 financial results ahead of plan. Full year guidance confirmed.

* Q1 net revenue $258 million up 4 percent

* Buprenorphine monthly depot remains on track for potential approval before end of 2017 - ceo

* Cash balance at quarter end of $543m. Net debt at quarter end $83m (year end 2015: $174m)

* Full year guidance for 2016 is again confirmed

* Sees 2016 net revenue of $945m - $975m and net income in a range of $155m-$180m, excluding exceptional items and at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

