BRIEF-Soitec proposes repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding
May 3, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Soitec proposes repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Proposed repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding

* Launch of a reverse bookbuilding to institutional investors with a price range of 2.25 euros to 2.45 euros ($2.60-2.83)(accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE

* Intention to launch a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, which amount will be between 53.5-103.5 million euros

* In case of repurchase between 20-30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued subject company reserves right to implement such standing repurchase offer

* Case of repurchase above 30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, company will implement a standing repurchase offer in France for a period of 5 consecutive trading days

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8654 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

