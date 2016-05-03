BRIEF-Soitec proposes repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding

May 3 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Proposed repurchase of the 2018 OCEANEs through a reverse bookbuilding

* Launch of a reverse bookbuilding to institutional investors with a price range of 2.25 euros to 2.45 euros ($2.60-2.83)(accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE

* Intention to launch a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights, which amount will be between 53.5-103.5 million euros

* In case of repurchase between 20-30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued subject company reserves right to implement such standing repurchase offer

* Case of repurchase above 30 pct of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, company will implement a standing repurchase offer in France for a period of 5 consecutive trading days

