BRIEF-UBS CEO says priority is to protect baseline dividend
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UBS CEO says priority is to protect baseline dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - UBS Group

* CEO says aim is to grow ordinary dividend -analyst call

* Says there is no magic bullet to take down billions of costs -analyst call

* CFO says expects some outflows in 2016 and 2017 due to tax amnesty programmes -analyst call

* CEO says current market conditions cannot be seen as new normal and final outcome for year -analyst call

* CFO says expects at least additional 200 million in permanent regulatory expense in next 1-1.5 years -analyst call

* CFO says saw some clients move out of investments and into cash, as environment normalizes would expect to see those clients to move back out of cash -analyst call

* Says if revenue goes down further in invstment bank, should expect further reduction in compensation -analyst call

* CEO says priority in this environment is to protect baseline dividend, aim is to implement progressive policy but need to see how market conditions change- analyst call Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
