BRIEF-Macro Games buys 49 pct stake of Big Blue Marble Incorporation for $1.1 mln



#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 3, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Macro Games buys 49 pct stake of Big Blue Marble Incorporation for $1.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Macro Games SA :

* Buys 49 percent of Big Blue Marble Incorporation (BBM) for $1.1 million

* Under the agreement Macro Games has right to buy further 51 percent of share capital of BBM

* If BBM will reach FY 2016 net profit of at least $210,000 and if both companies will release at least three computer games by the end of 2016, Macro Games will have the right to buy 3100 BBM’s shares at $160 per share by Sept. 30, 2017

* If BBM will reach FY 2017 net profit of at least $330,000 Macro Games will have the right to buy 2900 BBM’s shares at $250 per share by Sept. 30, 2018

* Big Blue Marble Incorporation is located in Miami, United States

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
