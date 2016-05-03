BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity, Williams Companies enter amendment no. 1 to merger agreement

May 3 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Co and Williams agreed to eliminate standalone requirement for energy transfer to mail form of election

* On may 1, 2016, Williams Companies Inc and ETE entities entered into amendment no. 1 to merger agreement

* Election form to be mailed to Williams stockholders on date of proxy statement related to stockholder meeting

* Amendment changes deadline for receipt of form of election to earlier of 20 business days after mailing of form of election

* Energy transfer, Williams continuing to jointly develop appropriate revisions to proxy statement to address SEC requests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)