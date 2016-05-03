FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xtera Communications names new CFO
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xtera Communications names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Xtera Communications Inc

* On April 27, co, Azea Networks, Neovus, Xtera Asia Holdings, Llc entered into limited waiver,third amendment to loan agreement

* Amendment provides limited waiver for failing to comply with financial covenants for periods ending Jan 31 and Feb. 29, 2016

* Amendment implements certain limitations on cash company may maintain in foreign bank accounts

* Amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to July 31, 2016

* Amendment modifies co’s financial covenant with respect to liquidity and requires co to pursue certain fundraising alternatives

* Amendment modifies certain reporting requirements

* Amendment limits payment on company’s subordinated debt

* Appointment of Joseph R. Chinnici as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1QQn7Uq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
