BRIEF-Xtera Communications names new CFO

May 3 (Reuters) - Xtera Communications Inc

* On April 27, co, Azea Networks, Neovus, Xtera Asia Holdings, Llc entered into limited waiver,third amendment to loan agreement

* Amendment provides limited waiver for failing to comply with financial covenants for periods ending Jan 31 and Feb. 29, 2016

* Amendment implements certain limitations on cash company may maintain in foreign bank accounts

* Amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to July 31, 2016

* Amendment modifies co’s financial covenant with respect to liquidity and requires co to pursue certain fundraising alternatives

* Amendment modifies certain reporting requirements

* Amendment limits payment on company’s subordinated debt

* Appointment of Joseph R. Chinnici as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1QQn7Uq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)