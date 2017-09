May 3 (Reuters) - US Ecology Inc :

* US Ecology Inc sees 2016 revenue estimate of $502 million to $528 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $515.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* US Ecology Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures estimated between $35 million to $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)