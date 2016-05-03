FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says reached agreement with plaintiff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals

* Reached agreement with plaintiff to seek court approval of proposed resolution of class action litigation pending against co

* Proposed resolution of class action litigation pending against co in U.S. District court for southern district of New York

* The proposed settlement contemplates payment of $55 million, of which $10 million will be funded by the company's insurers Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1WEZIwc )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

