BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says reached agreement with plaintiff

May 3 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals

* Reached agreement with plaintiff to seek court approval of proposed resolution of class action litigation pending against co

* Proposed resolution of class action litigation pending against co in U.S. District court for southern district of New York

* The proposed settlement contemplates payment of $55 million, of which $10 million will be funded by the company's insurers