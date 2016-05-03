FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Q1 revenue $188.4 mln
May 3, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Q1 revenue $188.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc :

* Ziff capital management group llc qtrly gaap net loss allocated to class a shareholders of $0.38 per basic and diluted class a share

* Says q1 distributable earnings loss $0.27 per adjusted class a share

* Ziff capital management group llc - estimated assets under management totaled $42.0 billion as of may 1, 2016

* Q1 revenue $188.4 million versus. $332.9 million last year

* Ziff capital management group llc - assets under management totaled $43.2 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Ziff capital management group llc - board of directors of och-ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

