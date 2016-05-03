FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS presentation - expect Q2 net revenue to grow 18.5-20 pct
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CVS presentation - expect Q2 net revenue to grow 18.5-20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* Presentation - continued to pull back on broad-based promotion at store front in Q1, leading to fewer visits from lower-value customers

* Presentation - negative impact from later flu immaterial to Q1

* Presentation - in 2016, expect to return more than $5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

* Presentation - Q1 EPS outperformance primarily driven by stronger-than-expected volumes and better purchasing economics in the PBM

* Presentation - expect 2016 retail net revenue to grow 13-14.25 percent

* Exec on conf call- putting more and more effort around health and beauty, don’t need to win in edibles or general merchandise

* Presentation - have seen no change in level of branded drug inflation

* Presentation - expect 2016 PBM net revenue to grow 21.75%- 23.25%

* Presentation - expect Q2 net revenue to grow 18.5-20 percent

* CEO on conf call- pending successful pilot of CVS Express, goal is to roll out to majority of markets this year Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.