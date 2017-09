May 3 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care :

* UnitedHealthcare says UnitedHealthcare Community Plan,Commercial Members to not have in-network choice among insulin pump providers

* Change is effective July 1, 2016

* Expects decision to prevent UnitedHealthcare members from purchasing insulin pump on in-network basis from Tandem Diabetes Care