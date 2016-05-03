FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Doro swings to Q1 operating profit, sees challenging Q2
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
May 3, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Doro swings to Q1 operating profit, sees challenging Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Doro AB

* Q1 order intake amounted to SEK 469.6 million (423.3), an increase of 10.9 percent.

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 9.3 million (-22.5)

* Q1 net sales amounted to 413.0 million (337.7)

* Says The current standstill with respect to SKL and the new framework agreement affects our profitability and to match second quarter 2015 results will be challenging, however full year forecast remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: [ID:ID:nSSN6jKG] Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.