RPT-BRIEF-Doro swings to Q1 operating profit, sees challenging Q2
#Communications Equipment
May 3, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Doro swings to Q1 operating profit, sees challenging Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach article to additional alerts, no changes to text)

May 3 (Reuters) - Doro AB

* Q1 order intake amounted to SEK 469.6 million (423.3), an increase of 10.9 percent.

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 9.3 million (-22.5)

* Q1 net sales amounted to 413.0 million (337.7)

* Says The current standstill with respect to SKL and the new framework agreement affects our profitability and to match second quarter 2015 results will be challenging, however full year forecast remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
