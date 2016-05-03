BRIEF-NNIT signs data center capacity deal with Danske Bank

May 3 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Enters into significant agreement with Danske Bank on delivery of data center capacity and revises guidance on 2016 investment level

* Agreement will become effective from Q1 2017 and represents a medium-size three-digit million Danish crowns amount

* For this purpose nnit has bought a plot in Ejby

* Building of data center, including acquisition of plot, will lead to an investment of around 250 million crowns over period 2016-2018

* Agreement increases its backlog for 2017 and 2018, but does not change its guidance for 2016 or long-term targets