May 3 (Reuters) - USI Group Holdings AG :

* Has decided to submit conditional offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of RP&C International, Inc. (“RP&C ”) in exchange for 2,135,225 shares of company

* It is expected that acquisition will become effective as of the Oct. 1 st, 2016