May 3 (Reuters) - Pargesa Holding SA :

* Pargesa recorded a net loss of 371.3 million Swiss francs (loss $389.37 million)in Q1 2016, compared with a net profit of 86.7 million francs in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9536 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)