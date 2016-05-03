FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADP says has learned small number of clients whose employees have been victimized by fraudulent registrations
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ADP says has learned small number of clients whose employees have been victimized by fraudulent registrations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc :

* Has learned small number of clients whose employees have been victimized by fraudulent registrations through self-service registration portal

* Any potential exposure of W2 information was limited to individuals who have had their personal information compromised previously, unrelated to ADP

* ADP has no evidence that its systems housing employee information have been compromised

* Potential exposure of W2 info limited to individuals with personal info compromised previously (unrelated to ADP) based on ADP‘S investigation

* “The company is working with a federal law enforcement task force to identify the fraud perpetrators” Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
