BRIEF-Glu Mobile announces restructuring plan

May 4 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc

* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan to align operations with evolving business needs, reduce fixed operating costs

* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $2.25 million to $3.0 million.

* Expects to recognize substantially all of severance and benefits charges during Q2 of 2016

* Expects to recognize substantially all of lease, contract termination and other costs during Q2 of 2016 through Q1 of 2017

* As part of restructuring, Glu has reduced, or will be reducing, approximately 85 positions

* Estimates that approximately $1.5 million of charges will be related to employee severance and benefits