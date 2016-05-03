BRIEF-Glu Mobile announces restructuring plan

May 4 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc
* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan to align operations with evolving business needs, reduce fixed operating costs
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $2.25 million to $3.0 million.
* Expects to recognize substantially all of severance and benefits charges during Q2 of 2016
* Expects to recognize substantially all of lease, contract termination and other costs during Q2 of 2016 through Q1 of 2017
* As part of restructuring, Glu has reduced, or will be reducing, approximately 85 positions
* As part of restructuring, Glu has reduced, or will be reducing, approximately 85 positions
* Estimates that approximately $1.5 million of charges will be related to employee severance and benefits