FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glu Mobile announces restructuring plan
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glu Mobile announces restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc

* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan to align operations with evolving business needs, reduce fixed operating costs

* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of approximately $2.25 million to $3.0 million.

* Expects to recognize substantially all of severance and benefits charges during Q2 of 2016

* Expects to recognize substantially all of lease, contract termination and other costs during Q2 of 2016 through Q1 of 2017

* On April 27, 2016, Glu committed to a restructuring plan

* As part of restructuring, Glu has reduced, or will be reducing, approximately 85 positions

* Estimates that approximately $1.5 million of charges will be related to employee severance and benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.