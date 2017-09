May 3 (Reuters) - Wendel :

* Sale of 30 million Saint-Gobain shares, i.e. 5.3 pct of Saint-Gobain’s share capital

* Issue of a ca. 500 million euros bond exchangeable into Saint-Gobain shares

* 10 million share buyback by Saint-Gobain in the placement Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)