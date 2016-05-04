BRIEF-Flotek Industries Q1 loss per share $0.55

May 3 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $67.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flotek Industries Inc says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 of $72.3 million , a decrease of $10.1 million , or 12.2%
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.08
* Consolidated gross margin increased to 34.5% for quarter ended March 31, 2016 , from 32.2% for corresponding 2015 period
* Plans to complete construction of its new 50,000-plus square foot global research and innovation headquarters in Houston remain on-track
