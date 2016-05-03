FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynegy to shut down multiple coal-fueled units in Illinois
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynegy to shut down multiple coal-fueled units in Illinois

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy to shut down multiple Central And Southern Illinois coal-fueled units

* Additional 500 mw are targeted for shutdown, and a final determination is likely later this year

* Decision to shut down operations at Baldwin, Newton units was made after they failed to recover basic operating costs in MISO capacity auction

* If miso determines units aren’t needed for reliability, co expects to shut down operations at newton unit two in september 2016

* If MISO determines units not needed for reliability, expects to shut down operations at baldwin unit one in oct ,Baldwin unit three in march 2017

* Units shutting down received no compensation to recover their basic operating costs in recent miso capacity auction

* As part of shutdown process, a notice filed with miso for each unit triggers a reliability review by miso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
