May 3 (Reuters) - Enlink Midstream LLC -

* Qtrly loss per unit attributable to EnLink Midstream LLC of $2.56

* Qtrly net loss attributable to EnLink Midstream Partners LP per limited partners’ unit of $1.74

* Qtrly total revenue $889.7 million versus $940.5 million last year