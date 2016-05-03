FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecopetrol SA reports Q1 net income attributable to shareholders COP$363 bln
May 3, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ecopetrol SA reports Q1 net income attributable to shareholders COP$363 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol SA

* Q1 total sales cop$10.48 billion versus cop$12.30 billion last year

* Will devote a greater proportion of its investments to upstream from 2017

* Q1 net income attributable to shareholders of Ecopetrol of cop$363 billion

* Refining margin fell 24% in Q1 comparison to those of same period of 2015

* Between Q1 of 2015 and 2016 gross margin of refining segment decreased by US$4.5 per barrel

* Expected that all units in cartagena refinery complex will be in full operation by second half of 2016

* Investments in midstream and downstream will conclude with some transport projects and startup of cartagena refinery in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

