BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon says expects very high salmon prices in 2016

May 4 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Norway royal salmon q1 operational ebit before nri nok 153 million (q1 2015 nok 69 million). The salmon price in the quarter was the highest spot price registered in a quarter in the last 20 years

* Q1 revenues nok 939 million (q1 2015 nok 760 million)

* Global supply growth is expected to be negative in area of 5 to 8 per cent for 2016 and in long term, global supply growth is expected to continue to be low

* This provides basis for a positive market outlook for 2016 and in long term for industry

* Norway royal salmon expects moderate growth in global salmon supply in 2017

* Says 2016 will see the largest decline in harvest volumes in the history of global salmon farming both in percent and tonnes

* Says with these supply expectations and with continued good demand, we expect very high salmon prices in 2016

* Norway royal salmon expects 2016 harvest volume of 27,500 tonnes (previous guidance 27,500 tonnes)

* In march, NRS and Aker ASA applied for 15 development licenses for farming of salmon

* Norway royal salmon's farming operations hedged prices for 1,160 tonnes of the volume for the second quarter and 3,600 tonnes for the second half of 2016 versus 3,000 tonnes hedged for 2015