BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw Q1 net result rises to 22.2 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Warehouses de Pauw CVA :

* Net current result Q1 is 22.2 million euros ($25.49 million) or 1.20 euros per share, increase per share of 15% compared to Q1 2015

* Says occupancy rate amounted to 95.9% on March 31

* Expects dividend for 2016 (payable in 2017) will increase to 4.20 euros gross per share, an increase of 5%

* Assumes a minimum average occupancy rate of 95% for 2016

* Confirms ambition for 2016 for expected increase in net current result (EPRA) of 4% to 5.20 euros per share

* Expects a further increase in the net current result in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1UxITD3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)