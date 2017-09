May 4 (Reuters) - S&T AG :

* Q1 sales grow by 4 percent to 96.4 million euros ($110.73 million) (previous year: 92.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA increases by 8 percent to 6.3 million euros (previous year: 5.8 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated income up to 3.2 million euros (previous year: 2.7 million euros)

* Confirmed its previous forecast: that group will achieve sales of more than 500 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8706 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)