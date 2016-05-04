FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA below expectations; confirms outlook
May 4, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA below expectations; confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord :

* Q1 revenue 2.09 billion Danish crowns ($322.66 million) versus 2.06 billion crowns seen in reuters poll

* Q1 EBITA 306 million crowns versus 350 million crowns seen in reuters poll

* Gn store nord delivered 11 pct revenue growth in Q1 2016, with organic growth constituting 8 pct

* Financial outlook for 2016 is confirmed

* GN resound confirms its guidance for 2016 of organic growth of “around 6 percent” and EBITA of “around 1,200 million crowns”, with Q1 2016 performance in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4775 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

