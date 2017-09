May 4 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 439.1 million euros ($504.22 million) versus 466.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss 4.3 million euros versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 pre-tax loss 7.3 million euros versus loss 3.1 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 (unchanged): HKScan expects operating profit (EBIT) to improve from 2015