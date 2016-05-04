FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ontex Q1 adjusted EBITDA up at 57 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 4, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ontex Q1 adjusted EBITDA up at 57 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ontex Group Nv :

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 57 million euros versus 53.8 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q1 revenue of 452.4 million euros, including Grupo Mabe as from march 1 2016, was 6.4 pct higher on a reported basis

* Says expectations for 2016 like-for like (LFL) growth remain unchanged

* Expects to have a group adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2016 in line with FY 2015 (12.4 pct) on a much larger revenue base

* Started the integration of Grupo Mabe, with consolidation from March 1, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NjD0bq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
