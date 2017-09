May 4 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* Q1 revenue 125.3 million euros ($143.91 million) versus 124.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue grew by 6.4 pct when compared like-for-like

* Group confirms its objectives for the year of generating increased recurring operating profit and high free cash flow Source text: bit.ly/1rTgCvW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8707 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)