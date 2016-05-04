BRIEF-Xior student housing Q1 net result 134,000 euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing Nv

* Net result for this Q1 is 134,000 euros ($153,899.00) (674,000 euros when property tax is spread over entire 2016 financial year - cf. IFRIC 21)

* Confirms its 2016 projected net current result per share and associated gross dividend of 1.13 euros

* Q1 occupation rate: 98.04 pct in comparison with 97.80 pct on Dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 net rental result of 2,132,000 euros

* Q1 NAV per share is 23.53 euros

* Valuation of real estate portfolio as at March 31, 2016: 205,713,000 euros

* Xior expects an occupation rate similar to the current rate over 2016