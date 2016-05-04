BRIEF-Aeropostale commences voluntary chapter 11 process

May 4 (Reuters) - Aeropostale Inc

* Aéropostale, inc. Takes next steps in business transformation

* Aeropostale says commences voluntary chapter 11 process with commitment for $160 million in DIP financing

* Any potential sale would be expected to be completed within next six months.

* Announced an initial store closure list of 113 u.s. Locations, as well as all 41 stores in canada.

* Says expects to emerge within six months with a right-sized store footprint, improved operational efficiencies

* Expects to emerge within six months with clear resolution of its ongoing disputes with sycamore partners