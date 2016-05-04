FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AB Inbev Q1 results below Reuters Poll estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA

* Q1 normalized profit (equity holders AB Inbev) 844 million USD versus 1.34 billion USD in Reuters Poll

* Q1 EBITDA grew by 2.5% to 3,462 million USD, with top-line growth being partly offset by the timing of investments behind our brands

* Q1 EBITDA margin declined by 20 bps to 36.8%

* Q1 revenue USD 9.4 billion versus USD 9.99 billion in Reuters Poll

* Revenue grew by 3.1% in the quarter, with revenue per hl growth of 4.9%

* Total volume in Q1 reaches 105 million hls versus 107 million hls in Reuters Poll

* Says is making good progress towards obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances for the proposed combination with SABMiller

* Continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2016

* Says the first quarter of 2016 saw a strong volume performance in Mexico, as well as improving volume trends in the US and Europe

* In Q1 business in Brazil experienced one of its most challenging quarters in many years, as anticipated

* Expects 2016 revenue per hl to grow organically ahead of inflation, on a constant geographic basis

* Expects net capital expenditure of approximately 4.0 billion USD in FY 2016

* In China: expects industry volumes to remain under pressure in FY 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1rlBMSs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

