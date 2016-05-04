FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rational Q1 EBIT at 32.2 million euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
May 4, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rational Q1 EBIT at 32.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Rational AG :

* Q1 in total, sales revenues of 135.7 million euros ($155.84 million) were generated (previous year: 124.7 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit of 83.9 million euros ($96.35 million) (previous year: 75.3 million euros)

* Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed

* Q1 EBIT stood at 32.2 million euros, 8 pct down on previous year (previous year: 35.0 million euros)

* Reuters Poll Average for Q1 2016 sales was 137 million euros, EBIT 33.2 million euros, net profit 24.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.