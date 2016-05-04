BRIEF-Rational Q1 EBIT at 32.2 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Rational AG :

* Q1 in total, sales revenues of 135.7 million euros ($155.84 million) were generated (previous year: 124.7 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit of 83.9 million euros ($96.35 million) (previous year: 75.3 million euros)

* Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed

* Q1 EBIT stood at 32.2 million euros, 8 pct down on previous year (previous year: 35.0 million euros)

* Reuters Poll Average for Q1 2016 sales was 137 million euros, EBIT 33.2 million euros, net profit 24.9 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)