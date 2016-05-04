BRIEF-Proximus Q1 results miss Reuters poll estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - Proximus NV :

* Q1 underlying EBITDA 418 million euros ($479.99 million)versus 419 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 underlying revenue 1.43 billion euros versus 1.49 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Sees 2016 domestic underlying revenue slight growth

* Expect to return over 2016 a total gross dividend per share of 1.50 euro

* For the full-year 2016 we reconfirm our expectation

* For 2016 group underlying ebitda sees slight growth

* Sees 2016 capex (excluding Spectrum) around 950 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1Y7der2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)