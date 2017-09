May 4 (Reuters) - Adidas

* Says currency-neutral Adidas revenues grew 26 percent in Q1

* Says currency-neutral sales in North America up 22 percent in Q1, in Greater China up 30 percent

* Says currency-neutral Reebok sales up 6 percent

* Says revenues at Taylormade-Adidas golf decreased 1 percent currency-neutral

* Says revenues in Western Europe increased 25 percent on a currency-neutral basis in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)